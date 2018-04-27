TRENTON, Fla. -- The Gilchrist County Sheriff's Office has released more information regarding the suspect who ambushed and fatally shot two Gilchrist County Deputies.

"I am only going to speak about this person one last time, then send him back into obscurity where he came from and, frankly, belongs," Sheriff Schultz said.

John Hubert Highnote, 59, was overweight. balding and had a white beard, Shultz said.

He is described as a “recluse” and a “loner” by the few people who knew him.

In a press conference Friday morning, deputies said Highnote was such a loner, that neighbors around him would not recognize him if they were shown a photo of him.

Shultz also reports Highnote went to his former employer in Newberry, Fla. where he was employed two years ago right before he fatally shot Sgt. Noel Ramirez, 29, and deputy Taylor Lindsey, 25.

"We do not know his intent in going there, but as employers approached him, as cowards like him often do, he fled before being reached." Shultz said "He left his home with the intent to kill people. He had two rifles, a handgun and ample ammunition for each weapon,"

Officials report the suspect shot himself in the parking lot after fatally shooting the two deputies.

"The violence he perpetrated on Noel and Taylor can never be explained. They were simply assassinated while having a meal," Shultz said.

No clear motive has been established.

"Two of America's finest cops gave their all. That's what they did. That's what they need to be remembered for."

