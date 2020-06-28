'We are currently working an active police situation at Jefferson Square Park.' LMPD confirms shooting in Louisville

The person WHAS11 spoke with at LMPD via phone didn't have much information, but said they could confirm there has been a shooting.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A person with Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) confirms they are investigating a shooting at Jefferson Square Park in downtown Louisville.

The person WHAS11 spoke with at LMPD via phone didn't have much information, but said they could confirm there has been a shooting at the park.

Around 9:35 p.m, LMPD released this statement: "We are currently working an active police situation at Jefferson Square Park."

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

You can hear what appears to be gunshots in this video Isiah Collins shared with WHAS11 News.

Protesters have been gathering at Jefferson Square Park for a month now calling for justice for Breonna Taylor who was shot and killed March 13 by LMPD officers.

Earlier today, hundreds of peaceful protesters were gathered at the park in anticipation of a group of rumored 'armed' counter protesters. LMPD confirmed the the counter protesters were a no-show, but a group of about 30 people did gather at another park.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.