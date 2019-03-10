DADE CITY, Fla. — There is extra police presence Thursday morning at Pasco High School in Dade City.

Officials say it is out of an abundance of caution due to a law enforcement investigation in a nearby community.

The Pasco County Sheriff's Office said a person was shot on Stately Oak Street in Dade City. The person was taken to the hospital. Their sex, age and condition are unknown.

