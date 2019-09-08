ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Siblings Madison and Maximus Xiong have been playing music at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital for nearly three years. Both want to careers in the medical industry and figured volunteering their musical skills in a hospital was a great headstart.

“When you feel down or happy, music can speak many things,” said the 17-year-old Maximus, a student at Palm Harbor University High School.

Maximus has played guitar for almost a decade. Madison took up the piano around the same time. Both play once per week in the hospital lobby for an hour.

“That hour can make a huge difference. I find it really important to come here,” said Madison, who is studying biology at USF St. Pete. She wants to be a cardiologist.

Passers-by frequently stop to listen to the siblings and even take videos on smartphones.

‘I get to express my music,” said Maximus, who wants to be a surgeon. “Music is very universal. It speaks to many people.”

His sister agrees.

“A lot of people tell me that music reminds them of their past and happier times,” said the pianist.

The siblings started playing music in their church. They have no plans to stop playing at the hospital despite the return of summer and busy schedules.

