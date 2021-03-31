Silver Alert issued for missing 80-year-old Edgewater woman

EDGEWATER, Fla. — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a Silver Alert Wednesday morning for a missing 80-year-old woman.
FDLE says Anne Domurat was last seen in the area of Roberts Road and U.S. Route 1 North in Edgewater, Florida.
Investigators say she could be driving a black Lincoln-continental MKX with the Florida tag number 3736YS. The car has a yellow bumper sticker on the bottom left of the rear trunk that says, "Don't tread on me."
Anyone with more information on where she might be should call the Edgewater Police Department at 386-248-1777 or 911.
