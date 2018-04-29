UPDATE | Lakeland police say Mr. Ragona has been found and is in good shape. He is being reunited with his family.

***

A Silver Alert has been issued for an 84-year-old Tarpon Springs man.

Lawrence Ragona was last seen at his home in the 1100 block of Pine Ridge Circle West about 2:45 p.m. Saturday.

He is 5-foot-7, 175 pounds with hazel eyes and gray-white short hair. He was wearing a tan shirt an tan pants.

He was driving a tan 2002 Mercury Grand Marquis with Florida tag M323BG.

He suffers from a disease that affects his memory.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

