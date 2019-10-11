WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — NC Center for Missing Persons silver alert issued for a 16-year-old girl missing in Winston Salem, North Carolina has been canceled.

Aalia Jazzlin Casiano was last seen with her 2-month-old daughter, Ava Marie Drakeford in the 900 block of Lockland Avenue in Winston-Salem.

She is described as a white female, 5'1 in height, weighing 150 pounds, with brown hair color and brown eyes.

Aalia was last seen wearing a white fuzzy hoodie and black pants. She is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Call the Winston Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700.

Winston Salem Police

