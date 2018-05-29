SPRING HILL, Fla. - A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 81-year-old man.

Paul Schneider was last seen Tuesday at about 8 p.m. as he drove away from his Krista Drive home to the Home Depot on Commercial Way in his beige 2008 Honda CRV with New Jersey tag WTV48J.

Schneider was recently diagnosed with dementia, has high blood pressure and does not have access to his medication.

Schneider is described as a white male, 5 feet 8 inches tall, 200 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing khaki shorts, a blue t-shirt and light blue sneakers.

Anyone with information regarding Schneider's whereabouts is asked to contact the Hernando County Sheriff's Office at 352-754-6830.

