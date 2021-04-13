x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Tampa Bay and Sarasota's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tampa Bay and Sarasota, FL | WTSP.com

News

Where's Carol? Silver Alert issued for 78-year-old missing Pasco County woman

Her car reportedly was spotted in Hernando County.
Credit: Pasco County Sheriff's Office
Carol Dekoning Nielsen

TRINITY, Fla. — Deputies are asking the public to keep an eye out for a missing 78-year-old woman.

A Silver Alert has been issued for Carol Nielsen, who last was seen around 8:45 a.m. Tuesday near Medical Center of Trinity, according to the Pasco County Sheriff's Office.

It's believed she's driving a charcoal gray Kia Sorrento with Florida tag IL19XI. Deputies say it was seen near Broad and Hurban streets in Hernando County around 12:43 p.m.

Nielsen is 5-feet, 4-inches tall and weighs about 110 pounds. She was wearing a blouse and slacks.

Anyone with information about Nielsen's whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff's office at 727-847-8102, option 7.

What other people are reading right now:

►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter