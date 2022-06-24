A 22-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene on the fire on June 23.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A third girl has died after she was hospitalized following a house fire in west Columbus almost two weeks ago.

Columbus Division of Fire Battalion Chief Jeff Geitter confirmed the 7-year-old girl passed away Tuesday morning.

The fire happened on June 23 at a home on Midland Avenue just south of West Broad Street. Crews saw heavy smoke and a large fire when they arrived at the scene.

Firefighters found the girl, her 8- and 10-year-old sisters and 22-year-old Robert Taylor on the home's second floor.

Taylor was pronounced dead at the scene. The 8- and 10-year-olds both passed away within 24 hours following the fire.

Firefighters said a woman, who was identified as the girls' mother, was also found outside of the home when crews arrived. She was taken to The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.