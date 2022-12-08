Officer Kano bravely served the Slidell community since 2017. The four-legged hero rose to fame on the hit reality show Live PD alongside Sergeant Morris.

SLIDELL, La. — Beloved Slidell K-9 Kano passed away Thursday after tracking and catching a suspected burglar.

“Kano was an instrumental part of the police department and served everyday with a drive that we all could only hope to match, “said Slidell Chief of Police Randy Fandal.

According to police, Sergeant Morris and Officer Kano, an 8-year-old German Shepard, responded to a call early Thursday morning at Alliance Bus Group on Frank Pichon Drive. Police say there had been repeated reports of catalytic converter thefts.

When officers arrived, the suspect hid from police in the nearby woods. Sergeant Morris and K-9 Kano tracked the alleged thief hiding in a nearby body of water. According to police, after the suspect was arrested Kano was lethargic and unable to catch his breath.

The K-9 was rushed to Pontchartrain Animal Clinic where an ultrasound showed undiagnosed spleen cancer. Veterinarians tried to stabilize Kano, but he was unable to recover from the exertion.

Officer Kano bravely served the Slidell community since 2017. The four-legged hero rose to fame on the hit reality show Live PD alongside Sergeant Morris. The team shared their bond and dedication to police work with national audiences.

Police say, Kano died doing what he loved, protecting Slidell and the great State of Louisiana.

💔Heart breaking photos of Sgt. Jake Morris’ last moments with K-9 Kano, who died in the line of duty earlier this... Posted by Slidell Police Department on Thursday, August 11, 2022

The Slidell community will honor the K-9 with a procession beginning 8:00 a.m. Friday Aug. 12 at Pontchartrain Animal Hospital and continue east to Old Spanish Trail. The procession will end at Unforgettable Pets on frank Pichon Road.

A funeral will be held at the Slidell Municipal Auditorium on Wednesday, August 17 at 10:30 a.m., and services will begin at 11:00 a.m..

“My heart goes out not only to Sergeant Morris and his family, but to the blue family and all of our citizens who lost a hero today, “Chief Fandal said.