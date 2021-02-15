It may be the smallest but most important Localtopia ever

Organizer and vendors say the annual event could provide a big relief to local businesses that have been struggling through the pandemic.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The 8th annual Localtopia is being held this Saturday at Williams Park in St. Pete. The "Community Celebration of All Things Local," will be smaller scope this year, but participants hope the impact is bigger than ever.

“I'm looking forward to it. So many of us are crossing our fingers that the turnout is good," said Danni LeTendre, owner and operator of Spring Green Handbags.

Her St. Pete-based business runs mostly through markets. So when the pandemic hit, business took a dive.

“I didn't do a market for eight months. And that is usually the bulk of my sales and bulk of my income comes from markets, person-to-person interactions," said LeTendre.

She pivoted online, which helped, but not enough. LeTendre estimates that her sales are down by 70 percent, which is why she has high hopes for Localtopia.

"Localtopia is always my single biggest day of sales every year. I'm hoping this year is the same," she said.

Organizer Olga Bof has seen over the years just how important this event can be.

"Normally every year, we kind of say, 'Hey, this is gonna be the biggest and best,' you know. And this year, we can't make that claim. But what we are saying is that, even if it's smaller, this is going to be the most important Localtopia we ever put on," Bof said.

It will look very different. Masks will be required, social distancing will be enforced, capacity will be capped; and for the first time ever, the event will have a set boundary.

“With the county order, it means that there are set entrances and exits at which everybody has to actually have their temperature reading," explained Bof.

But the hope is that the extra precautions and work will pay off. A good market for LeTendre will get her business on the right foot for 2021.

“It could give us breathing room. I mean bills are coming due I just like every month and I feel every month is a ‘How am I going to get through the next month?’” she said.

Because it is a large event in St. Petersburg, organizers do need to follow the emergency order laid out in January. That means that the event has to have a COVID-19 safety plan including face-covering requirements, a cap on attendance, safe access to and from the event, signage around safety precautions, and accessible sanitization. Those are all things organizers plan to have in place.

Localtopia will be held Saturday, Feb. 20 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.