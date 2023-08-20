x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
News

Man makes emergency landing of single-engine plane in Ohio field

The pilot was not injured.

More Videos

FOSTORIA, Ohio — A Sylvania man was uninjured after the single-engine plane he was piloting crashed in Seneca County on Sunday afternoon.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says 66-year-old James W. Van Hook was flying a Mooney M-20 plane when the plane’s engine lost power and went down just after 4 p.m.

OSHP says Hook made an emergency landing in a field near the intersection of Weaver Road and Ecker Road in Jackson Township.

The crash happened just a third of a mile north of the approach end of runway 27 at Fostoria Metropolitan Airport northeast of Fostoria.

The plane suffered minor damage.

The incident remains under investigation.

Related Articles

MORE FROM WTOL 11:

 

Want more from WTOL 11?  

➡️ Download the WTOL 11 weather app for the latest local 10-day forecast and live radar! 

➡️ Download the WTOL 11 news app here. 

➡️ Get a fresh start to your morning and wrap up your day with the latest news and your WTOL 11 Weather forecast delivered right to your inbox! 

WTOL 11's Your Morning Blast and Your Evening Blast deliver stories from northwest Ohio, southeast Michigan and beyond to keep you informed. 

Click here to get on the list! 

Before You Leave, Check This Out