The pilot was not injured.

FOSTORIA, Ohio — A Sylvania man was uninjured after the single-engine plane he was piloting crashed in Seneca County on Sunday afternoon.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says 66-year-old James W. Van Hook was flying a Mooney M-20 plane when the plane’s engine lost power and went down just after 4 p.m.

OSHP says Hook made an emergency landing in a field near the intersection of Weaver Road and Ecker Road in Jackson Township.

The crash happened just a third of a mile north of the approach end of runway 27 at Fostoria Metropolitan Airport northeast of Fostoria.

The plane suffered minor damage.

The incident remains under investigation.

