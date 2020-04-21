SMYRNA, Ga. — A Smyrna police officer died late Monday night in a car crash, according to the City of Smyrna Police Department.

The wreck happened shortly after 11 p.m. on S.Cobb Drive at Oak Drive. Police said the officer was in a department vehicle when he collided with a silver Chevy Tahoe.

The officer was killed in the line of duty and the driver of the Chevy Tahoe was taken to Kennestone Hospital to be treated for injuries.

Smyrna Police said they are not releasing the name of the officer as they work to contact the officer's family.

The Georgia State Patrol is investigating the wreck and the investigation is ongoing. The department will host a press conference around 3 p.m. on Tuesday to release more details on the tragic incident.

