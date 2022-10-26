x
Snoop, Indiana sheriff's office K-9, passes away

"Snoop had been courageously facing medical issues for the last several months," the sheriff's office said in a statement.

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. — The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office is mourning the loss of K-9 Snoop, who died Tuesday evening at 2 years old.

"Snoop had been courageously facing medical issues for the last several months, which unfortunately resulted in him succumbing to those issues last evening," the sheriff's office said in a statement posted on social media. "Please keep Deputy Patrick Traphagan and our agency in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time."

A German shephard, Snoop was born in the Czech Republic in March 2020 and had been trained in narcotic detection, obedience, tracking, area searching and criminal apprehension. 

Credit: Hamilton County Sheriff's Office

Deputy Traphagan and Snoop graduated training and were released on patrol in January 2022.

The sheriff's office said it is planning a memorial service for Snoop and will send out arrangements once they are finalized.

