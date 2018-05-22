TAMPA, Fla. -- The future of warfare is on display in downtown Tampa this week.

The Special Operations Forces Industry Conference brings together the latest high-tech innovation, gizmos and gadgets for today’s military.

It’s like being a five-star general in a very expensive candy store, looking for innovations and solutions to fit the military’s special ops needs.

This year’s conference is heavy on going light. Lightweight gear to keep today’s soldiers mobile, agile and connected. Lightweight mobile communications systems that can be packed up in a case and deployed in the middle of nowhere.

“There has been a higher demand for little weight, low power and really mobile applications,” said Ben Keeley with Ascend Vision Technologies, “Things need to be static as well as the ability to move them on short notice. ”

Weapons enhancements are also big this year. Lightweight materials for firearms and knives and armored vehicles that can go anywhere including under water.

Speaking of which, there’s even a SCUBA diver suit that’s like something out of a James Bond film with its own side-mounted propellers.

Virtual reality systems are big too. The Parasim system lets the military simulate a skydiving exercise that looks and feels like the real thing. Users are suspended from a frame and their movements instantly translate to the VR system.

It’s cheaper than fueling aircraft, good to go 24-7 regardless of the weather, and best of all – it’s a lot safer.

“You don’t get hurt when you have a bad landing, broken leg or a twisted ankle,” said U.S. Army Maj. Zach Carroll, who had just given it a try.

But the biggest “thing” at this year’s conference, by far, is drone technology, from weapons delivery to surveillance.

There’s also a tiny drone from FLIR called the Black Hornet. It’s as small as a toy, but it’s clearly not.

Not even officially unveiled to the public yet, the Black Hornet is so small, it can silently keep an eye on enemy targets.

“It’s a new threat, and that’s why you haven’t seen any equipment against that before,” said Rodoslaw Piesiewicz, the CEO of Advanced Protection Systems.

And to make sure our enemies’ drones don’t deliver a bomb or spy on us, drone detection systems are also being developed. Piesiewicz explained how it works.

“Once a drone is detected in a no-fly zone, then the neutralization scheme is turned on automatically and the drone is neutralized. Meaning, it's sent back to the operator to the home point, or made to land,” he said.

SOFIC 2018 continues through the week in downtown Tampa.

On Wednesday, it will look and sound like a war zone in the area as a multi-national training exercise takes place on the Hillsborough River and property surrounding the Tampa Convention Center.

So if you see them, don’t panic. They’re the good guys.

