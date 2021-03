A rope rescue team assisted in the rescue of a soldier stuck 80 feet off the ground at Camp Atterbury Friday night.

CAMP ATTERBURY, Ind. — Emergency responders rescued a paratrooper stuck 80 feet off the ground in a tree Friday night.

Firefighters said the soldier was in good condition and was training at Camp Atterbury.

An area rope rescue team was called in to help military and other first responders.