NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — The son of a Tarpon Springs Police officer who was killed in the line of duty honored his father’s legacy Wednesday when he graduated from the Law Enforcement Academy at Pasco-Hernando State College in New Port Richey.

Andrew Kondek, 27, never intended on going into law enforcement until after his father Charles, a 21-year veteran on the police force, was shot and run over by a man trying to avoid arrest in December of 2014.

“I’ve finally accomplished something I’ve been working really, really hard towards and now I’m nervous to actually complete it and move on,” said Kondek, hours before the graduation ceremony. “It’s been a long time coming but it’s just weird to finally finish it and actually be able to move on and be able to start a career.”

He said seeing everybody come together in the aftermath of the tragedy is what pushed him to pursue a law enforcement career.

“I’m just here to basically finish out my dad’s legacy and be the best police officer I can, just like he was," Kondek said.

