COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County deputies have arrested a member of the Richland School District Two Board.

Dr. Monica Elkins-Johnson, 51, who currently serves as vice chair of the school board, is charged with public disorderly conduct.

Deputies say Elkins-Johnson attacked several individuals following the January 22 school board meeting and was heard saying “B****, I asked you to get the f*** out of my face before I beat your ass.” The incident was reportedly caught on video.

Elkins-Johnson turned herself in to investigators at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, where she is awaiting a bond hearing.

Elkins-Johnson's school board term runs through 2020.