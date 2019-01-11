FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — A South Florida priest surprised teachers and students at a recent pep rally.

Father Ricardo Rivera, a theology teacher at Cardinal Gibbons Catholic High School in Fort Lauderdale, joined the dance team during their routine.

Rivera’s dance number was a surprise to everyone, but the dance coach said a school spokesman.

The video has been viewed on the school's Facebook page more than 200,000 times.

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter