FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — A South Florida priest surprised teachers and students at a recent pep rally.
Father Ricardo Rivera, a theology teacher at Cardinal Gibbons Catholic High School in Fort Lauderdale, joined the dance team during their routine.
Rivera’s dance number was a surprise to everyone, but the dance coach said a school spokesman.
The video has been viewed on the school's Facebook page more than 200,000 times.
