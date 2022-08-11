Authorities: Man exchanges gunfire with police after attempting to breach FBI Cincinnati building

Clinton County Emergency Management Agency said a lockdown is in place for a one-mile radius from the intersection of Smith Road and Center Road.

CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio — An armed man wearing body armor is involved in a standoff with multiple law enforcement in southwest Ohio agencies after he attempted to breach the FBI building in Cincinnati Thursday morning.

According to the FBI Cincinnati, the man attempted to breach the visitor screening facility just after 9 a.m. The man fled after an alarm was triggered and he was confronted by agent.

The man was chased onto Interstate 71 by the FBI and the Ohio State Highway Patrol where the pursuit ended near Wilmington in Clinton County.

WATCH: Ohio State Highway Patrol's latest update at 1:30 p.m.

The Clinton County Emergency Management Agency said the suspect has not yet been taken into custody but is contained. The agency said the suspect and law enforcement did exchange gunfire.

A lockdown is in effect for a one-mile radius from the intersection of Smith Road and Center in Clinton County.

Currently, I-71 is closed in both directions between the U.S. Route 68 exit to the north and the state Route 73 exit to the south. State Route 73 is also closed between Mitchell Roads and state Route 380.

The confrontation at the FBI's Cincinnati field office comes as officials warn of an increase in threats against federal agents in the days following a search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

On Gab, a social media site popular with white supremacists, users have warned they are preparing for an armed revolution.

Federal officials have also been tracking an array of other concerning chatter on Gab and other platforms threatening violence against federal agents. FBI Director Christopher Wray denounced the threats as he visited another FBI office in Nebraska on Wednesday.

“Violence against law enforcement is not the answer, no matter who you’re upset with,” Wray said Wednesday in Omaha.

The FBI on Wednesday also warned its agents to avoid protesters and ensure their security key cards are “not visible outside FBI space,” citing an increase in social media threats to bureau personnel and facilities. It also warned agents to be aware of their surroundings and potential protesters.

The warning did not specifically mention this week’s search of Mar-a-Lago but attributed the online threats to “recent media reporting on FBI investigative activity.”