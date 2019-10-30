LARGO, Fla. — The SPCA Tampa Bay is waiving fees to scare up more adoptions of orange and black adult cats. But if spooky felines aren't your style, you can also adopt a 'pocket pet'. They include everything from rabbits to lizards, birds, and more.

This temporary waiver runs through November 1st at 7 p.m.

Right now, the shelter currently has 120 animals that are waiting for loving homes.

For more information on SPCA Tampa Bay's 'Purranormal Cativity' -- or to view other adorable and adoptable pets -- go to SPCA Tampa Bay's website or visit the shelter.

It's located at 9099 130th Avenue North, Largo, Florida 33773.

Animals are available on a first-come, first-served basis, and potential adopters are encouraged to come early to the shelter. A cat carrier or housing that's appropriate for travel is required for adoption.

Pets can bring love to a family that lasts a lifetime. SPCA Tampa Bay's staff and volunteers can assist families in finding a pet that's right for their family's lifestyle. The adoption team focuses on matching families and pets for long-term success.

