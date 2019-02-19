Border Patrol agents in Arizona say they've seized two bundles of marijuana and dismantled a catapult used to hurl them into the United States from Mexico, CBS News reports.

The device was found last Friday just east of the Douglas Port of Entry.

Combined, the bundles of marijuana weighed more than 47 pounds.

After agents disassembled the catapult, Mexican authorities took it.

Federal authorities tell CBS News that smugglers have a habit of throwing drug bundles over the border, and they seem to like to shoot them across with devices such as air-powered cannons and similar-looking catapults.

Smugglers have even placed vehicle ramps next to the border fence to use ultralight aircraft to drop shipments in the desert.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.