SAN DIEGO — On Wednesday, Border Patrol agents will share new information about the "longest cross-border tunnel ever discovered" according to Border Patrol Agent Justin J. Castrejon.

"Member agencies of the San Diego Tunnel Task Force will provide a press conference and an opportunity for questions regarding the discovery of the longest cross-border tunnel ever uncovered," said Castrejon.

RELATED: Border Patrol discovers people attempting to enter U.S. through flooded drainage tunnel in San Ysidro

RELATED: Mexican authorities discover drug tunnel near Otay Mesa

RELATED: Cross-border tunnel discovered near Jacumba