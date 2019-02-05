EL PASO, Texas — The border barrier in South El Paso didn't stop a group of undocumented immigrants from entering the United States illegally.

Video from KVIA-TV shows about seven migrants, including a woman, using a rope ladder to climb over the barrier into the U.S. Seconds later, what appeared to be a federal immigration agent pulled up and activated the unit's lights and sirens.

That person then called for Border Patrol agents to respond to the scene while telling the migrants to stop.

The video comes about a month after another video showed human smugglers pushing families through breaks in barriers along the U.S.-Mexico border in Arizona.

Now, the Pentagon has approved a plan to send about 320 more troops to the border to provide additional support, such as driving Customs and Border Protection vehicles to transport migrants. The Pentagon says the extra troop support will cost about $7.4 million through Sept. 30.

The decision allows the newly deployed troops to have contact with migrants when necessary to perform their tasks. In such cases, there are to be civilian Department of Homeland Security personnel nearby to conduct law enforcement functions.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

What other people are reading right now:

►Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.