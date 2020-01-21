CLEARWATER, Fla. — Archaeologists with the University of South Florida started scanning a Clearwater business along Missouri Ave. on Tuesday for graves from an old African American cemetery.

The Clearwater Heights Reunion Committee sparked the search after members began asking questions about what happened to an old African American graveyard they believe still sits on property at the FrankCrum staffing firm.

Neighbors said some graves from the cemetery were moved, but they fear that graves without headstones still remain.

The Clearwater/Upper-Pinellas NAACP took these concerns to the company, which agreed to pay half the costs associated with scanning the site for the graves.

Archaeologists will use ground-penetrating radar to search the site for the next three days. They said they should have results ready within the next few weeks.

