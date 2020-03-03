TAMPA, Fla. — Archaeologists at the University of South Florida said on Tuesday ground-penetrating radar has detected multiple graves at the Robles Cemetery located on Sligh Avenue near 30th Street in Tampa.

Archaeologists searched this area in February after learning about the possibility of lost graves from Ray Reed, the whistleblower and former county worker whose research has led them to hundreds of lost graves in Tampa.

While there are some headstones in a separate area nearby, this area archaeologists searched next to it appears to be an empty lot.

Archaeologists confirm they detected about ten graves that had been lost to time.

Editor's note: The Robles Cemetery has also been referred to as the Brickyard Cemetery. Robles Cemetery is not to be confused with Robles Park Village, where archaeologists found graves from the forgotten Zion Cemetery that was destroyed for redevelopment in the early 1900s.



