Archaeologists start excavation for Black cemetery graves at FrankCrum in Clearwater

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Archaeologists on Monday began digging to confirm ground-penetrating radar results that showed about 70 graves from an old African American cemetery, located on the FrankCrum staffing firm property off Missouri Avenue and Pierce in Clearwater.

The excavation comes after more than a year of research by archaeologists with Cardno and the University of South Florida, the NAACP, and the local community.

After a similar discovery of nearly 300 graves from Zion Cemetery in Tampa and other locations throughout the Tampa Bay area, members of the former Clearwater Heights neighborhood began coming forward in early 2020 with recollections of an old cemetery that once belonged to the nearby St. Matthews Baptist Church.



The church purchased 2.5 acres of land in 1909 for an African American cemetery that served the area until 1955. Some remains from that cemetery were moved to the old North Greenwood cemetery, at the site of the old Curtis Fundamental School at Holt and Engman in Clearwater. Archaeologists recently confirmed 54 graves at that site.

At the FrankCrum site, archaeologists are only digging in small selected areas. If excavations reveal signs of human remains in any of the test areas, it will confirm the presence of graves in all areas, and no further digging will be necessary.