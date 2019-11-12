CLEARWATER, Fla. — The Clearwater NAACP confirms it is investigating the possibility of a second lost black cemetery in the area, this time on the property of a Pinellas County school.

It’s a story 10News has been looking into for weeks. Zebbie Atkinson, president of the Clearwater/Upper Pinellas NAACP said research shows the cemetery could sit on property behind the Clearwater Intermediate School on Palmetto Street.

Atkinson said he has spoken with a school board member to see if the area behind the school can be scanned this week with ground-penetrating radar.

Newspaper articles from the 1950s reference moving 350 bodies from an old graveyard in the area.

Muhammad Abdur-Rahim, vice president for the Clearwater/Upper Pinellas NAACP, said land for the cemetery in question was sold to the city to establish a "Negro" swimming pool, and in order for the pool to go in, the 350 graves had to be moved.

However, he and Atkinson said all of those bodies might not have been relocated.

“We have been in contact with a funeral director who was a gravedigger at the time when some remains were moved from the (Clearwater) Heights gravesite and to the best of his recollection, not all the remains have been moved,” Atkinson said. “I think what they were supposed to do was remove the ones that had headstones.”

Atkinson said many African Americans could not afford headstones, so those unmarked graves were likely not moved.

The NAACP is working with the Clearwater Heights Reunion Committee on this issue; that group that is investigating a separate cemetery site on the FrankCrum staffing firm property along Missouri Avenue. The FrankCrum site will be scanned with ground-penetrating radar to search for graves. Archaeologists with the University of South Florida have agreed to assist in the search for the missing graves.

10News has reached out to Pinellas County Schools but has not yet heard back.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.

