Clearwater, Tampa leaders ask mayors for help in restoring erased Black cemeteries

Local NAACP leaders push respective mayors to help restore erased, segregation-era cemeteries for African Americans.

TAMPA, Fla — Leaders of the Hillsborough and Clearwater/Upper Pinellas NAACP are both pushing their respective mayors to help restore erased, segregation era cemeteries for African Americans that have been recently discovered after being destroyed for redevelopment.

In a letter to Clearwater Mayor Frank Hibbard, the NAACP and co-president of FrankCrum staffing firm ask for the city to authorize and pay for additional archaeological work to determine if more graves from the St. Matthews Baptist Church cemetery remain on the FrankCrum staffing firm site.



Earlier this year, archaeologists confirmed at least 70 graves on the property, but believe there are more perhaps under buildings and along Missouri Avenue.

“If we are to make informed decisions, it is our collective conviction that it is vitally important to establish the exact location of the human remains in this lost cemetery as a next step,” Clearwater/Upper Pinellas President Zebbie Atkinson IV wrote with FrankCrum co-president Matt Crum.



Across the Bay, in Tampa, Hillsborough NAACP President Yvette Lewis is calling on Tampa’s mayor for more support in restoring the erased Zion Cemetery where archaeologists have found nearly 300 graves at the Tampa Housing Authority’s Robles Park Village Apartments and two neighboring businesses. Archaeologists say they believe there are still hundreds of additional graves underground from the cemetery.

“The city needs to right this wrong part of history,” said Yvette Lewis, president of the Hillsborough NAACP.

The city has already committed to donating $50,000 and helped establish the Zion Cemetery Preservation and Maintenance Society, a non-profit to guide the cemetery’s restoration process. However, because records show the city of Tampa approved a developer's request to build on land containing the graves in 1929, Lewis says the city played a role in the cemetery’s demise.



“The time is now for the city, Mayor Jane Castor, to come into this office, the NAACP office, and have a conversation about how to fix what happened,” said Lewis. "If you're going to tell the stories and if you're going to honor the souls, do what's right."



A spokesperson said city leaders have seen no proof the city had any hand in the cemetery's demise. However, Tampa spokesperson Janelle McGregor said the city does have a voice in the Zion Cemetery Preservation and Maintenance Society.

That non-profit revealed this week its plans for restoring the lost 2.5-acre site along N. Florida Avenue in Tampa.

"This is an $8 million vision,” said Fred Hearns, Zion Cemetery Preservation and Maintenance Society president. The $8 million includes $5 million to build a memorial park, roughly $2 million for a genealogy center, $500,000 to tear down current buildings, and thousands more for design, security and a historic marker.

"We're in the early stages of our journey, but we believe in the end that it's doable,” said Hearns.

However, the graves are split across three properties. So, the non-profit the city established to restore the cemetery needs owners to donate land. The housing authority is on board, but a manager at this towing lot said his company would have nowhere else to go.

"They have to protect their business interests. But by the same token, we hope that they will do what's right,” said Hearns.