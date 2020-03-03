HOMELAND, Fla. — Homeland’s African American cemetery in Polk County holds a wealth of history, but that history faces multiple threats as the property has been vandalized, abandoned and forgotten with no clear direction on who’s responsible for upkeep.

“I would love to have [someone] come out here to help…so we can see if it's any of our loved ones left,” said Johnnie Miller Jones.

Jones said she has a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and other relatives buried in Homeland’s African American cemetery off Old Homeland Cemetery Road. Records show the historic cemetery dates back to at least the late 1800s.

However, with no clear owner, the burial ground has fallen victim to grave robbers and other types of vandalism that has not only destroyed the cemetery but also has destroyed descendants’ sense of peace about their past.

Jones said there have been reports of people removing bodies and skeletons and using them for target practice. She said although the front gate is locked, there is a way for people to sneak in through the back.

“I feel like I hope it's not my family [stolen from graves] because it's very difficult to see that and think that your family member is no longer there...whatever was done to it makes me a little bit sad in a way because you'll never be able to get that back,” said Jones of the graves that have been robbed. “I don't mean the skeleton, I mean the memory.

“With the big hole there, that's the memory you'll have. That hole. You will not have the memory of a loved one because you don't have the nameplate, the casket, nothing.”

A search of the property appraiser’s website shows no one owns the cemetery. The Polk County Clerk of Court’s office said it was unable to trace any deeds to an owner.

The office did have a plat map of the cemetery filed in 1888.

“It's gorgeous out here and so peaceful. It's really tragic that this hasn't been kept up and property secured so that the vandalism has taken place,” said Alexa Hamm, trustee for the Homeland Cemetery Association.

“This is just really a shame to see.”

The Homeland Cemetery Association serves the main cemetery in town and is separate from the Old Homeland Cemetery. The two cemeteries were created during the Jim Crow era, so they were segregated by race.

“I wasn't born during those times so I don't really understand at all, but you know, the fact that the [phosphate] mines came in and bought up all the property from the black neighborhoods, as well as the white…the black population of Homeland moved away and left the cemetery,” Hamm said. “They trusted, I guess the county, to oversee it, and so I think that led to its being vulnerable and fragile because there was no one close to watch out for it.

“Whereas the main cemetery, a lot of the families still lived here in town and got donations…And so, it's really a shame. I'd like to see that remedied somehow.”

The cemetery is currently kept under lock and key limited access to the area to cut down on vandalism. Jones is one of the few to have access to the cemetery because of her ancestral connections. Jones also has a list of about 52 people buried in the cemetery and their burial locations.

Many of the entries are unknown. Jones said there are far more people buried in the cemetery than what’s listed.

Hamm said she would like to work with Jones to restore the cemetery and possibly get a historical marker placed on the property. Both hope to get some archaeological surveying done to determine the number of burials in the area so families can locate their loved ones.

“I think that would be really very satisfying to do and I think it would be worth it for those people and just for the sake of Homeland history in general,” Hamm said. “It would be good for all of us to preserve this.

“It's our history, too.”

