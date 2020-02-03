CLEARWATER, Fla — Neighbors in Clearwater’s African American community never believed graves from the North Greenwood cemetery at Holt and Engman were moved in the 1950s as documents said they were.

Their fears were confirmed on Friday when archaeologists released a report showing 44 grave-like anomalies were still on property belonging to the city and Pinellas County’s school district.

Archaeologists believe there are more.

A report from Cardno said the shuttered Curtis Fundamental school sits on top of a large portion of the survey area and “it is likely that a number of additional grave-like anomalies will be present beneath the footprint of the school building.”



The report says the number of grave-like anomalies next to the building helps support this hypothesis, and that because construction didn’t appear to intrude upon the anomalies, they could extend beneath the building completely intact.

Cardno has recommended that the school district and the city move forward with a process called “ground-truthing,” which is digging into the ground to confirm the presence of graves. This process does not disturb the remains or call for exhuming.

The company also recommends possible demolition of the school building and additional ground-penetrating radar testing at the site.

In addition to further archaeological research, Cardno also recommends immediate consultation with the local community impacted by these findings.

