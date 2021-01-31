New search for graves at forgotten Black cemetery in Clearwater to continue

The North Greenwood Cemetery is located at Holt Avenue and Engman Street.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — The search for graves at a forgotten Black cemetery is scheduled to continue Monday morning.

The city of Clearwater plans to test the grounds at the North Greenwood Cemetery. This is one of the many Black cemeteries in the Tampa Bay area that were destroyed for redevelopment.

Fifty-four graves were found back in August after archeologists used ground-penetrating radar.

In 1940, the city opened the North Greenwood Cemetery for African American burials but decided less than 20 years later that it should be moved to build a swimming pool for African Americans.

At both sites, graves were left behind despite the community being told graves had been moved.

The cemetery is located at Holt Avenue and Engman Street.

Testing is expected to begin around 8 a.m. each morning for two weeks.