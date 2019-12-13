CLEARWATER, Fla. — Historical maps shared by Pinellas County Schools officials confirm a segregated cemetery for African Americans existed on district property through the 1950s, but records showing the complete transfer of bodies to a new location in Dunedin have not yet been found.

Pinellas County Schools real estate analyst Charlene Beyer said on Thursday that she became aware of the cemetery when she started her position with the district but had no reason to believe any bodies remained on the site of the old Pinellas High School, which served the district’s African American students through the 1960s. The cemetery was moved to make room for the school’s expansion.

“I had been made aware of this a long time ago when I started my position but was under the impression that all the bodies were moved,” she said.

Beyer came out to the site Thursday morning with the Clearwater/Upper Pinellas NAACP President, Zebbie Atkins IV. Archaeologists from the University of South Florida and neighborhood members of the Clearwater Heights Reunion Committee were present as well. This was the first meeting of the groups regarding this issue.

The district has not yet made a commitment to scan the area for graves using ground-penetrating radar, but Beyer said leaders will work with the community through this process.

“We are working as hard as we can to help get this remediated or resolved to the best of our ability,” she said.

Emerald Morrow is a reporter with 10News WTSP. Like her on Facebook and follow her on Twitter. You can also email her at emorrow@wtsp.com.

