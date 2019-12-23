ODESSA, Fla — Just days after learning there are at least 55 more bodies from the erased Zion Cemetery underneath a Tampa towing lot, more details about another lost African American cemetery are emerging.

10News first reported about the forgotten Keystone Memorial Park Cemetery on Friday. It was an early 20th century African American cemetery that disappeared over time from its location off Gunn Highway in Odessa.

A 1940s document from the Florida Department of Military Affairs names the cemetery, but there appears to be no record of its disappearance.

However, there are people who remember.

91-year-old Curtiss Wilson said she recalls attending a funeral at the cemetery and has a printed copy of a death certificate from someone she knew who was buried there.

She doesn’t believe any of the bodies were ever moved.



The property owner, Carolyn Wilson (no relation) said she heard there might be a cemetery on her property. She said she tried to reach out to the nearby church that, at one time, operated the cemetery – but never heard back.

Carolyn Wilson said she is working with archaeologists in hopes of surveying the land. She said she would like to create a memorial to honor the cemetery and the people buried there.

“It’s a bad part of our history, but it’s history,” she said.

