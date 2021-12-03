Human remains from destroyed Black cemetery confirmed at FrankCrum staffing in Clearwater

The excavation came to fruition after months of research showed the site was once a segregation-era African American cemetery

CLEARWATER, Fla. — After beginning an excavation Monday at the FrankCrum staffing firm on Missouri Ave. in Clearwater, crews confirmed Thursday they found human remains at the site.

The crew could not confirm the number of remains found, but previously said if any were found, it would confirm all of the ground-penetrating radar results that showed 70 graves on the site.

The excavation came to fruition after months of research showed the site was once a segregation-era African American cemetery belonging to the St. Matthew’s Baptist Church. Archaeologists say pressures of development eventually led to the cemetery’s destruction.

Members of the Clearwater Heights Reunion Committee began coming forward in late 2019 and 2020 with memories of the cemetery after other destroyed Black cemeteries were being rediscovered across the Tampa Bay area.

The NAACP began working with the group, FrankCrum and the city of Clearwater to search for lost remains. The efforts also led to the discovery of another Black cemetery in the area at the site of the old Curtis Fundamental School at Holt and Engman. At least 54 graves were confirmed at that location.