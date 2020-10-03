TAMPA, Fla. — After searching multiple areas at MacDill Air Force Base, a spokesperson said dogs have found multiple “sub-surface anomalies,” but it's unclear if they are related to the lost Port Tampa City Cemetery.

Federal documents say the Port Tampa City Cemetery existed in the area before the base was built in the late 1930s.

Spokesperson Brandon Hanner said the findings are not in the initial search area suggested in the documents. Instead, the dogs pointed to possible remains in a different restricted area on-base. Search crews apparently began looking in other areas after further research and doing interviews with people in the community.

Hanner said the findings were not organized in east-west cemetery fashion. However, they are undergoing analysis and an update will be provided next Monday.

