Archaeologists confirm 70 African American graves found on Clearwater business property

An archaeologist with the University of South Florida confirmed on Wednesday about 70 African American graves from a lost cemetery had been found at the FrankCrum Staffing firm along Missouri Avenue in Clearwater. This comes a few months after archaeologists found a few dozen graves on Pinellas County Schools property near Holt Avenue and Engman Street in Clearwater.

Neighbors in the African American community had questions about what happened to two segregation-era cemeteries in the community and reached out to the NAACP for help. USF archaeologists searched both sites for graves.



These findings came amid multiple searches across the Tampa Bay area for lost African American graves. Hundreds of graves have been discovered over the last year at the Tampa Housing Authority’s Robles Park Village and King High School in Tampa. There is also a search for lost African American graves underway at MacDill Air Force Base.