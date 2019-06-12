MacDill Commander on lost black cemetery: ‘We’re going to get this right’

TAMPA, Fla. — Top leadership at MacDill Air Force Base welcomed leaders from the Hillsborough NAACP on property Friday morning to view the heavily-wooded and secluded area where federal documents from the 1940s suggest a black cemetery could be.

“Our main theme is we can’t undo what was done in the past, but we sure can make sure we get it right going forward,” said Colonel Stephen Snelson, Commander for the 6th Air refueling Wing. “That's our commitment to you all is to make sure we're transparent, we communicate with you all and we get this right.”



Col. Snelson, along with Col. Benjamin Robins, Col. Edward Phillips, Chaplain Lt. Col. Clyde Dyson and Chief Master Sgt. Anthony Green were all present for Friday’s meeting.

Hillsborough NAACP President Yvette Lewis asked to see the site after learning a cemetery for African Americans in Port Tampa existed there before the base was built in 1939.



“I feel more comfort with y'all than I have ever felt,” Lewis said of the meeting with base leadership. “I've seen these sites, dealt with a lot, but you gentlemen just made this so beautiful and so accepting. I wish we didn't have to meet this way, but there's souls in there. And we got to fix this.”

Upon viewing the site, Col. Snelson explained to Lewis that because of how heavily wooded the area is, MacDill will have to hire contractors to survey the site for possible graves. The area has been restricted until surveys can take place.

“Just hate to see that your loved ones is somewhere in there. Just in there. Lost,” said Lewis, who was reassured by Col. Snelson that the base will do everything it can to find the missing cemetery and honor the lives resting there.

“If we find graves in there, we're going to mark this appropriately. We'll pay the right respect. The long overdue respect,” said Col. Snelson. “These folks were put to rest, and while we need to investigate this and find if there are graves out there, we need to do it respectfully and without disturbing their rest. And I think that element of respect is so critical at this stage.”

MacDill and NAACP leaders ended their meeting with a prayer led by Chaplain Lt. Col. Clyde Dyson.



“Lord knows I need Jesus to get me through this,” said Lewis. “This is very emotional.”



10News has found 27 death certificates from the cemetery and other federal documents that confirm its existence. If graves are found, it would be the third erased African American cemetery to be discovered this year.

