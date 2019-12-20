TAMPA, Fla — There are 145 people believed to be buried on the property of King High School in Tampa.

The discovery was made as part of a larger effort to uncover the graves of African Americans that had been essentially lost to history.

Hillsborough County Public schools informed the Medical Examiner of the 145 suspected graves from Ridgewood Cemetery had been found, and research into burial records and death certificates proved the bodies were properly interred, according to a news release.

The people buried on the land at 6815 N. 56th St. before King High School was founded in 1960 “reached their final disposition after determination of a viable cause and manner of death, certified by the proper authority,” said Medical Examiner Dr. Kelly Devers

RELATED: What about the kids? Students react to cemetery discovery at high school

“the layout of the 145 suspected graves…is consistent with what would be expected in a cemetery.”

The school district says Superintendent Jeff Eakins and Hillsborough County commissioners have been notified of the medical examiner’s findings.

According to the release, the matter has been handed over to State Archaeologist Dr. Mary Glowacki to take further action, if she decides to.

RELATED: 145 coffins found at King High School, part of an erased African American cemetery in Tampa

10News reporter Emerald Morrow has done extensive reporting on Tampa Bay's erased African American cemeteries. You can find her stories at WTSP.com/Erased

10News WTSP

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter