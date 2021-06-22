Police investigating disturbed Native American remains at USF Forest Preserve

The Florida Indigenous Alliance said on Tuesday that the USF Forest Preserve, which houses an indigenous cemetery, has been looted.

TAMPA, Fla. — The University of South Florida Police Department says it is investigating the possibility of disturbed Native American remains at its forest preserve in Tampa, a 500-acre wetland and sandhill habitat.

The Florida Indigenous Alliance said on Tuesday the USF Forest Preserve, which houses an indigenous cemetery, has been looted. The group says the university’s publicized plan to redevelop the property may have encouraged disturbance.

FIA says grave robbing and looting became apparent in May after students and faculty recovered shovels, rakes, sifting screens and camping gear from the area.

The group would like USF to post signs around the preserve that prohibit trespassing and alert visitors that state law prohibits the disturbance of human burials, according to state statute 872.05.

A spokesperson at the University of South Florida says it is aware of the concerns and plans to issue a statement later Tuesday.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.