Police investigating disturbed Native American remains at USF Forest Preserve

TAMPA, Fla. — The University of South Florida Police Department says it is investigating the possibility of disturbed Native American remains at its forest preserve in Tampa, a 500-acre wetland and sandhill habitat.
The Florida Indigenous Alliance said on Tuesday the USF Forest Preserve, which houses an indigenous cemetery, has been looted. The group says the university’s publicized plan to redevelop the property may have encouraged disturbance.
FIA says grave robbing and looting became apparent in May after students and faculty recovered shovels, rakes, sifting screens and camping gear from the area.
The group would like USF to post signs around the preserve that prohibit trespassing and alert visitors that state law prohibits the disturbance of human burials, according to state statute 872.05.
A spokesperson at the University of South Florida says it is aware of the concerns and plans to issue a statement later Tuesday.
More information will be provided as it becomes available.
Emerald Morrow is a reporter with 10 Tampa Bay. Like her on Facebook and follow her on Twitter. You can also email her at emorrow@10TampaBay.com. To read more about the search for lost African American burial grounds in the Tampa Bay area, head to 10TampaBay.com/erased.
- Ronnie Oneal III found guilty of murdering girlfriend, daughter in Riverview
- FHP: 2 motorcyclists shot by passing car on Howard Frankland
- St. Petersburg bartender rescues two women from harasser with fake 'receipt'
- This week’s end to $300 federal unemployment benefit sparks mixed reaction
- A Frank Conversation: New podcast explores race, religion, politics and more
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter