New archeological report sheds light onto Zion Cemetery erasure

We also learn of those buried in Zion, some are believed to live through slavery and emancipation, but poor record-keeping means we know little about their lives.



There's also evidence that some graves were disturbed or moved, and maps show where city utilities run right next to or over some of the graves.



"That's going to require close coordination between landowners and the city of Tampa to deal with those utilities and roads,” Prendergast said.



In all, archaeologists have detected 297 graves that they hope will one day be restored with the honor and dignity they deserve.



"All of the graves are still there and all of the items that people place with their loved ones, many of which traced back to long-standing African American traditions are still in place. So, Zion can't be erased,” Prendergast said. “It's still here."