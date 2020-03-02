TAMPA, Fla. — Archaeologists began a new search Monday for graves from the Robles/Brickyard Cemetery that might have been lost to time.

“Why no one else has done it before now is beyond me. We are allegedly such a God-fearing community, but we seem to have no sense of morality when it comes to the dead,” Ray Reed said.

Reed is a local historian and whistleblower who alerted the city and county to multiple cemeteries that have been erased. So far, his research has led archaeologists to detect at least 445 graves from two different cemeteries.

RELATED: 145 coffins found at King High School, part of an erased African American cemetery in Tampa

The Robles/Brickyard cemetery is located along Sligh Avenue at 30th Street next to a small family cemetery. That cemetery is also called Robles, named for a prominent family connected to Tampa’s early days of development.

That cemetery is located in an odd spot: in the yard of a neighbor unrelated to the Robles. It’s been there since the 1800s.

Reed said his research shows there are likely more burials in the land east of the small Robles Cemetery.

“The cemetery here originally had 23 known burials. We found 15 more death certificates or funeral home records online, and it's literally page-by-page flipping through indexes. It is extremely laborious work trying to find who's where,” Reed said.

RELATED: At least 115 more graves from Zion Cemetery found at Gonzmart property

He believes there could be as many as 80 to 100 more burials on the land.

A neighbor that spoke to 10News said she remembers seeing headstones in the 1970s, but over time, they disappeared.

An anthropologist with the University of South Florida said he hopes the continual discovery of these cemeteries will inspire more action.

“It is snowballing and we keep contributing these stories about individual cemeteries. We're hoping at some point that's going to prompt a more comprehensive, systematic policy or plan for these because right now, it's just, here's another cemetery. What are we going to do about it?” said Tom Pluckhahn, an anthropologist.

Archaeologists said on Monday it could be a few weeks before they have the results of the ground-penetrating radar.

Emerald Morrow is a reporter with 10News WTSP. Like her on Facebook and follow her on Twitter. You can also email her at emorrow@wtsp.com. To read more about the search for lost African American burial grounds in the Tampa Bay area, head to wtsp.com/erased.

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter