TAMPA, Fla. — Results from ground-penetrating radar at the county’s tax collector office on Hillsborough Avenue showed no signs of graves on the property scanned. The testing came after a whistleblower, whose research led leaders to discover two forgotten cemeteries on housing authority and school board property, suggested another African American burial ground could be nearby.

Tax Collector Doug Belden hired a geotechnical firm to scan the area for graves after learning about the research. He said on Tuesday that no graves were found on the property. However, whistleblower Ray Reed said he believes if the bodies are not at the tax collector’s office, they are somewhere in along Hillsborough Ave between the railroad tracks and a nearby school



Reed referenced minutes from a 1950 County Commission meeting where former Commissioner Nuccio asked for bodies from the County Cemetery along 22nd Street and the county highway to be disinterred. Reed believes the county highway named is Hillsborough Ave, which intersects with 22nd St.

Reed also pointed to Commission minutes from the same year that stated no records from the County Cemetery could be found. Reed said because the cemeteries would have been segregated, the African Americans buried there would have been in a separate location, likely along Hillsborough Ave.

The search for other remains is now in the county’s hands. Commission Chair Les Miller said his board is currently researching its properties and working on a plan to search for forgotten cemeteries that might have been redeveloped over time.

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter