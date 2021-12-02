Archeologists to give final update on graves at forgotten Black cemetery in Clearwater

Archaeologists said people who live in the community have stopped by the site and shared their memories and what they knew about the cemetery.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Archaeologists are set to give a final update at 12 p.m., Friday about the search for graves at a forgotten Black cemetery.

Clearwater city leaders said archaeologists from Cardno Inc. and the Florida Public Archaeology Network opened three large areas for excavation at the North Greenwood Cemetery. What they found were graves or grave shafts, grave-related objects and artifacts, according to the city.

Their findings will be presented to the city, NAACP and community.

In 1940, the city opened the North Greenwood Cemetery for African American burials but decided less than 20 years later that it should be moved to build a swimming pool for African Americans.

Archaeologists said people who live in the community have stopped by the site and shared their memories and what they knew about the cemetery. Information researchers received from the community has said to have been helpful.

The cemetery is located at Holt Avenue and Engman Street.