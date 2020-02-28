CLEARWATER, Fla. — The city of Clearwater and the Pinellas County School District are expected to release archaeological results determining if graves from an African American cemetery remain on district property at the shuttered Curtis Fundamental School property at Holt Avenue and Engman Street.

Archaeologists with Cardno and the University of South Florida used ground-penetrating radar in early February to search portions of the school property and a small area on the east side of Holt Avenue. They used old maps that referenced the North Greenwood neighborhood cemetery to determine the proper search location.

The district began the search after a 10News report that voiced concerns from the NAACP and the Clearwater Heights Reunion Committee that graves from the North Greenwood cemetery were not properly removed from the property before the school district acquired the city-owned land.

In 1953, superintendent Floyd Christian approached the city of Clearwater with a proposal to swap land so the city could build a segregated swimming pool for African Americans. City commission documents from the time outlined the city would then be obligated to move all the graves from the burial ground.

Larkins Funeral Home got the contract to do the move. In December 1954, the city manager reported all the graves had been moved.

This is a developing story. More details will be posted as they become available.

