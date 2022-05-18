Tampa’s internal cemetery task force raises concerns about transparency

Since archaeologists began making the discoveries in 2019, community leaders and lawmakers have called for action. Both the city and the state formed task forces to address concerns. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill that formed a task force to search for erased cemeteries and develop strategies around preservation, restoration and protection of these sacred places across Florida.

Forming a Task Force :

Standing beside the marked graves of those laid to rest at Memorial Park Cemetery in East Tampa last January, Mayor Jane Castor uttered powerful words.



"We can't right past wrongs, but certainly, we can acknowledge those and can apologize for the wrongs of our community in the past,” she said.



The city was holding a press conference to announce it would be taking over maintenance for Memorial Park after its owner died in 2019. The move was one of several steps taken to prevent the cemetery from falling into disrepair — or even worse — becoming erased.



"This particular cemetery was abandoned, so the city took it over [and] ensured that it is kept in a manner that reflects that respect that we have for everyone who is buried here," Castor said.



Castor also announced the city was working to change its land use policies for city-owned cemeteries. The push to change the land use policy came from the city of Tampa’s Cemetery Task Force. The mayor announced at the January press conference this task force had been created formally in 2021.

"I think the very first important decision that we made is to work with our city council and change our land use code, cemeteries to park space, and open land,” said Ocea Wynn, administrator for the city’s department of Neighborhood and Community Affairs. “And that's important because that allows it to be a more challenging process to use the cemeteries for anything other than a cemetery."



This will protect city-owned land. However, it won't do much to address what happened to Zion Cemetery, where developers re-parceled the land and built public housing apartments and businesses over hundreds of graves.



It would also do nothing to address concerns about what was once the St. Joseph Aid Cemetery in East Tampa. 10 Investigates found where the cemetery land was taken by the state while burials were still active, then sold, re-parceled and redeveloped. Today, there are four homes and a church lot over the property.

There are records of about 400 burials at the property. There is no evidence the graves were ever moved.



Community leaders want city officials to be more involved in the process of search, restoration and preservation of the burial sites.



"It really hasn't been much of a conversation with the city as of now,” said Yvette Lewis, president of the Hillsborough County branch of the NAACP.