Tampa’s internal cemetery task force raises concerns about transparency
The city’s task force has limited its conversations to city staffers. First Amendment experts say this violates the spirit of the Sunshine Law.
10 Tampa Bay
Hundreds of graves from destroyed Black cemeteries in Tampa lie disturbed under public housing apartments, private homes, a towing lot, a church lot and vacant business property.
Since archaeologists began making the discoveries in 2019, community leaders and lawmakers have called for action.
Both the city and the state formed task forces to address concerns.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill that formed a task force to search for erased cemeteries and develop strategies around preservation, restoration and protection of these sacred places across Florida.
The group included lawmakers, archaeologists, historians and community leaders. Meetings were broadcast on The Florida Channel for anyone to watch.
Finding out what the city of Tampa’s task force discusses has required more work.
Forming a Task Force:
Standing beside the marked graves of those laid to rest at Memorial Park Cemetery in East Tampa last January, Mayor Jane Castor uttered powerful words.
"We can't right past wrongs, but certainly, we can acknowledge those and can apologize for the wrongs of our community in the past,” she said.
The city was holding a press conference to announce it would be taking over maintenance for Memorial Park after its owner died in 2019. The move was one of several steps taken to prevent the cemetery from falling into disrepair — or even worse — becoming erased.
"This particular cemetery was abandoned, so the city took it over [and] ensured that it is kept in a manner that reflects that respect that we have for everyone who is buried here," Castor said.
Castor also announced the city was working to change its land use policies for city-owned cemeteries. The push to change the land use policy came from the city of Tampa’s Cemetery Task Force. The mayor announced at the January press conference this task force had been created formally in 2021.
"I think the very first important decision that we made is to work with our city council and change our land use code, cemeteries to park space, and open land,” said Ocea Wynn, administrator for the city’s department of Neighborhood and Community Affairs. “And that's important because that allows it to be a more challenging process to use the cemeteries for anything other than a cemetery."
This will protect city-owned land. However, it won't do much to address what happened to Zion Cemetery, where developers re-parceled the land and built public housing apartments and businesses over hundreds of graves.
It would also do nothing to address concerns about what was once the St. Joseph Aid Cemetery in East Tampa. 10 Investigates found where the cemetery land was taken by the state while burials were still active, then sold, re-parceled and redeveloped. Today, there are four homes and a church lot over the property.
There are records of about 400 burials at the property. There is no evidence the graves were ever moved.
Community leaders want city officials to be more involved in the process of search, restoration and preservation of the burial sites.
"It really hasn't been much of a conversation with the city as of now,” said Yvette Lewis, president of the Hillsborough County branch of the NAACP.
She served on the state's task force for abandoned African American cemeteries but says she knows little about the one for the city's task force.
"I've always expressed interest in wanting to be involved,” she said.
The task force sent the NAACP a letter last October informing Lewis of the progress and purpose of the task force, but Yvette says there has been no invitation to be part of the group.
Wynn explained this is because the task force is for city staffers and departments to assess and vet cemetery concerns.
“The purpose of the internal task force is for us to really assess those interests in the community, internally with the city departments who may have an interest,” she said. “It is important to me because being an African American, being Black, and knowing that a number of these cemeteries are like African American, or even of Native American heritage, that I feel that I have a vested interest to make sure that these cemeteries are protected.”
Sunshine Law Questions:
An internal task force is not automatically subject to Sunshine Law, but First Amendment experts say some of the group’s proceedings raise questions.
Since 2021, the task force has met roughly twice a month to discuss issues on zoning, real estate, policy and other research as it relates to cemeteries. The discussions have primarily centered around destroyed Black cemeteries in the city like Zion, but others have been included in the conversations.
Wynn said because the task force is internal, meeting notices are not publicly posted.
"Staffers who worked for public officials are not subject to the Sunshine Law,” said Pamela Marsh, president of the Tallahassee-based First Amendment Foundation. “But if this is an advisory board gathering information to make policy or even to make policy recommendations, they are making decisions for the public, and those meetings should be open under the Sunshine Law."
One of the main recommendations task force leaders say they pushed relates to the change in zoning policy for city-owned cemeteries.
“Zoning decisions are one of the premier kinds of meetings and decision-making that should be open to the public and have public participation,” said Marsh.
Records show the task force is looking into issues related to zoning, real estate and how the cemetery issues should be handled. Experts say that's a good thing but most likely should be happening for all to see.
"If this taskforce is truly making decisions for the city of Tampa, in a way that will affect burial grounds and cemeteries where people should be honored, that seems like a critical point in which the public should be participating."
A spokesperson for the city says the task force has not broken any open meetings laws because members only share ideas and research.
First Amendment experts say even if the city didn't technically break a law, it breaks the spirit of the Sunshine Laws meant to give open access to government proceedings at the state and local levels.
“The fact that there were presentations made to the city, and recommendations made and then those were adopted, there was less of an opportunity for the public to weigh in,” said Virginia Hamrick, staff attorney for the First Amendment Foundation.
“While it might not violate the letter of the law…the creation of a task force with limited input does frustrate the very purpose of the law. This is the sunshine state, we're meant to have government in the sunshine.”
Emerald Morrow is a reporter with 10 Tampa Bay. Like her on Facebook and follow her on Twitter. You can also email her at emorrow@10TampaBay.com. To read more about the search for lost African American burial grounds in the Tampa Bay area, head to wtsp.com/erased.