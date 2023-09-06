New USF exhibit explores unmarked cemeteries in Hillsborough County

The exhibit uses maps, land records and other archives to rediscover 45 cemeteries and burial grounds in the county that have been erased, destroyed or forgotten.

TAMPA, Florida — When forensic anthropologist Erin Kimmerle stood before the Hillsborough County Commission in 2020, they charged her with a gargantuan task: find all erased and abandoned cemeteries in Hillsborough that might fall on county property.

Three years later, mounds of records, maps and archives have led her to details on 45 rediscovered sites, including at least four either on or related to county property.





“This is not even reflective of all the cemeteries that have come to light throughout the Tampa Bay and Pinellas area,” Kimmerle said. “But just what we've been able to uncover and it's just one way to help kind of share that story and information because it's just so much history here.





While Kimmerle shared preliminary research results on the 45 sites during a 2022 county commission meeting, the new exhibit unveiling on Sept. 15 will take a more detailed look at each location.

“The thing about doing this type of historical research is…you answer one question and then it leads to more questions,” she said. “You know, there's just always so much more to fill in.”



Interest in finding erased, destroyed and forgotten cemeteries sparked in 2019 after archaeologists uncovered hundreds of graves under the Tampa Housing Authority’s Robles Park Apartments.

Research from Hillsborough County worker Ray Reed that was first published by the Tampa Bay Times helped lead crews to the discoveries. Reed's work is responsible for a number of additional discoveries, including 145 graves in an empty field at King High School.



Since then, there have been additional discoveries across the entire Tampa Bay area, including in Clearwater where archaeologists confirmed hundreds of graves at the FrankCrum human resources company and at a shuttered Clearwater school a couple of miles away.

“I believed then as I do now that we have a moral obligation to see if indeed any of these sites exist on land we manage. We owe that to the families and the community as a matter of human decency,” Hillsborough County Commissioner Ken Hagan said during a 2022 meeting about the cemeteries.



The exhibit will open to the public at 11 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 15. It will be showcased in the Waterman Gallery on the campus of the University of South Florida.

