TAMPA, Fla. — Archaeologists using ground-penetrating radar have detected at least 115 more "probable graves" from the forgotten Zion Cemetery.

The graves were discovered on property, owned by local businessman Richard Gonzmart, along N. Florida Avenue.

Between property belonging to Richard Gonzmart, the Tampa Housing Authority and the Sunstate Wrecker Service, the total number of graves archaeologists have found in the area over the last few months is now about 300.

10News has reportedly extensively on forgotten graves in the area -- an issue that was first brought to light by the Tampa Bay Times.

