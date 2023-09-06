Two Georgia Trump co-defendants denied motion to sever cases

A hearing was held in Fulton County on Wednesday afternoon.

ATLANTA — UPDATE: The motions to sever brought by Kenneth Chesebro and Sidney Powell were denied. Judge Scott McAfee indicated Sidney Powell will be put on an October trial timeline alongside Chesebro.

How this affects the other 17 co-defendants in the 2020 election RICO case including Donald Trump remains unclear.

More to come.

Original story below

A Fulton County court hearing Wednesday will see two of Donald Trump's Georgia 2020 election RICO co-defendants make the case that they should each have their own trial.

The indictment brought by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis last month charges 19 people in all - but already several of the co-defendants have made a motion to sever their case from the others.

If granted, the legal maneuver to sever would allow them to have their own trial.

The hearing Wednesday at 1 p.m. will see attorneys Sidney Powell and Kenneth Chesebro argue to have their case severed. It's not clear if an immediate decision would be made Wednesday following arguments.

Severing can be granted for a wide range reasons - in the YSL gang RICO trial, the majority of the 28 co-defendants have been dropped for reasons such as not having legal representation, falling ill or alleged involvement in a contraband violation.

Those are perhaps less likely reasons for anyone in the Trump case to be severed. Powell argues her case "has no substantive connection with any other defendant." Chesebro, meanwhile, bases his argument around the fact that a trial date was set for his case and no others.

His filing states:

The remaining 34 counts of the indictment, many of which are of a similar nature to the crimes charged against Mr. Chesebro, do not involve Mr. Chesebro and are not relevant in the prosecution or defense of his trial. This Court has already issued a scheduling order setting deadlines and a trial date that apply only to Mr. Chesebro and not to any co-defendant. Thus, because Mr. Chesebro is set to be tried separately, allowing the jury to see these counts would be prejudicial to Mr. Chesebro and insert unrelated matters into the trial.

There are three factors cited in Powell's filing for the court to weigh when considering whether to sever a case:

whether the number of defendants creates confusion as to the law and evidence to be applied to each;

whether a danger exists that evidence admissible against one defendant might be considered against the other notwithstanding instructions to the contrary;

whether the defenses are antagonistic to each other or each other's rights.